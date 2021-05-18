Menu
Australian sharks now the ‘deadliest’ in the world
News

Man critical after horror shark attack

by Erin Lyons
18th May 2021 12:34 PM

A man is in a critical condition after he was mauled by a shark on the NSW mid north coast.

NSW Ambulance said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was attacked by the shark just after 11am Tuesday at Tuncurry Beach, near Forster.

He is being treated at the scene for an upper leg injury and is in a critical condition, the spokesman said.

A rescue chopper is on the way and several emergency crews were sent to the scene.

Paramedics are performing CPR on the man.

The man was bitten by a shark at Tuncurry Beach. Picture: 9News
Tuncurry Beach is no stranger to visits from big sharks.

In 2019, drone footage captured a great white shark swimming near the shallows where children were playing.

More to come

Originally published as Man critical after horror shark attack

