Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in a critical condition after he was pulled from the water near a marina this afternoon.
A man is in a critical condition after he was pulled from the water near a marina this afternoon.
News

Man critical after being pulled from water

by Luke Mortimer
8th Jan 2020 6:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a critical condition after he was pulled from the water near a marina on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

Paramedics have been treating the man after the near-drowning around Runaway Bay Marina at Hollywell, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

It's believed the man may have suffered from a medical episode while in the water.

Runaway Bay Marina photographed from the air. Picture: Mike Batterham
Runaway Bay Marina photographed from the air. Picture: Mike Batterham

Paramedics were called to a location near Azalea Ave and Centenary Dr after "reports of a post-immersion incident" at 4.40pm.

The man of an undisclosed age was still being assessed at the scene about 5.30pm.

critical drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man bitten by shark at island off Gladstone

        premium_icon Man bitten by shark at island off Gladstone

        News A rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital after he was bitten by a shark this afternoon.

        New station to enhance volunteer fireys’ capabilities

        premium_icon New station to enhance volunteer fireys’ capabilities

        News A new building will be constructed for the brigade and feature a training room...

        Golden Guitar winners headed to Boyne Valley

        premium_icon Golden Guitar winners headed to Boyne Valley

        Entertainment The Boyne Valley Country Music Campout is back on and more than half the tickets...

        ‘You haven’t got a choice’: Dairy farmer’s drought struggles

        premium_icon ‘You haven’t got a choice’: Dairy farmer’s drought struggles

        News A Miriam Vale dairy farmer of 56 years says he has never seen the town the way it...