Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Redbank Plains.
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Redbank Plains.
News

Man critical after being hit by car

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9:30AM: A MAN in his 20's remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he was hit by a car in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 5:30am and investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was reportedly hit by a car in Redbank Plains this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended the scene at Goonadoola Street just after 5:30am.

He was taken under lights and sirens in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

crash ipswich qas queensland ambulance service redbank plains
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where can you legally fly drones in Gladstone?

        premium_icon Where can you legally fly drones in Gladstone?

        News Drones are growing in popularity but for those who break the law the penalties are a fine of $10,500 or jail

        Fate of Cup Day revealed as action returns to Ferguson Park

        premium_icon Fate of Cup Day revealed as action returns to Ferguson Park

        Horses The Gladstone Turf Club released a statement regarding a return to racing and fate...

        How you can compare CQ power prices

        premium_icon How you can compare CQ power prices

        Money The website allows users to break down inquiries into electricity or gas only, or...

        Council to clean-up 1km oil spill at Yarwun

        premium_icon Council to clean-up 1km oil spill at Yarwun

        News QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are currently on scene of a 1km oil spill at...