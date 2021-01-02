Man critical after being freed from crash

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a crash into a pole.

A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition following a crash on the Gold Coast this morning.

Emergency crews, including police, paramedics, critical care teams and fire and emergency arrived on scene at Pitcairn Way and Universal Street, Pacific Pines just after 5am.

It's reported the man's vehicle swerved off the road and struck a roadside pole, entrapping the man for some time before he was freed.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with major head injuries.

