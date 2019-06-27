Mystery of man found bloodied and broken deepens

RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter airlifted a man from St Lawrence after he was found bloodied near train tracks.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance as their investigation into how a Cannonvale man sustained critical injuries in St Lawrence on Tuesday afternoon continues.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Queensland Police said around 3.40pm Tuesday, the 38-year-old was located on the side of the road in Railway Parade, near a large fig tree.

He was unconscious with severe head and facial injuries and subsequently transported to hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed how the man was injured or who has any information which could assist with this investigation should contact police and quote reference number QP1901228018.

UPDATE 12.35PM: A FORENSIC team cordoning off the area where an unknown man was found lying battered in a pool of his own blood is not the kind of thing you would normally see in the sleepy township of St Lawrence.

But there is a first time for everything. The forensic team followed the police, ambulance and rescue helicopter crew who were all tasked to respond to a "freak incident" last night when a man was found lying unconscious and seriously injured in the middle of town, nearby a pub, railway and bus stop.

A St Lawrence local told the Daily Mercury the man had arrived in town on the bus which stops next door to the pub each day at 3.15pm.

About 4pm a contractor working in town found him lying on the ground.

"You just don't know what happened," the local said. She said people around town had assumed the worst such as self harm, foul play or a hit and run.

She said the man's proximity to the train tracks suggested the former. But after police ruled out that the man had been hit by a train and blood was found close to the pub it has left people asking - what happened?

UPDATE 11.50am: IT TOOK a rescue crew eight hours to take rescue a 38-year-old man who was found lying near a train track surrounded by a pool of his own blood.

RACQ CQ Rescue were tasked to the rescue of the man about 5pm after a "freak incident" at St Lawrence, two hours south of Mackay.

A statement from the organisation said a doctor and critical care paramedic landed in the township about 5.45pm yesterday and met a local ambulance crew.

They found the man, who in an "altered stat of consciousness" in a pool of blood with serious head, arm and internal injuries near railway lines in the small township.

"It took an hour for the helicopter's trauma team to stabilise him for flight, eventually departing the St Lawrence oval at 7.10pm with the seriously injured man in a critical condition," the RACQ CQ Rescue spokesperson said.

Once the man was stabilised for flight, the rescue team returned to Mackay before taking him to Townsville Hospital, where the crew arrived about 10pm. RACQ CQ Rescue then returned to base in Mackay about 1am.

The RACQ Rescue crew flew more than 1020km during the mission.

It is unknown how the man was so seriously injured or who located the man.

INITIAL: FOUND bloodied and seriously injured next to railway lines last night, a 38-year-old man is now fighting for life at a Townsville hospital.

An RACQ CQ Rescue crew arrived on the scene at St Lawrence, two hours south of Mackay, about 6.30pm yesterday.

A statement made by the rescue service said it responded to an incident where a man in his 30s was found near railway lines "bloodied with broken bones and serious head and internal injuries".

The man was treated by a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic before he was airlifted to Townsville Hospital last night.

A spokesman from the Townsville Hospital and Health Service said the 38-year-old was in a "critical" condition.

The Queensland Police Service are aware of the incident and are investigating.

A spokeswoman said police did not know what caused the man's injuries, but she confirmed it was not a train.