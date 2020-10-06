Man craving servo feed caught drink-driving

Do not drive under the influence of alcohol

Do not drive under the influence of alcohol

THE desire for a service station meal proved too much of a temptation for a Gladstone drink-driver to resist.

Brock Andrew Reuben Magor, 23, got behind the wheel at Tannum Sands at 12.30am on August 30, and planned to drive from the Tannum Sands Hotel to Benaraby service station.

Magor pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to drink-driving.

The court heard that when Magor drove, he had just finished a drinking session which included rum and beers, which started at 7pm the night before.

After being intercepted by police, Magor said his last drink was 20 minutes prior to being pulled over.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.09.

Duty solicitor representing Magor, Ms Tiana Lowry, said her client’s judgment was affected by alcohol.

“However, my client did co-operate with police and made full admissions,” she said.

Magor had no criminal history but did have two previous traffic offences.

Due to his previous disqualifications, he was ruled ineligible for a work licence.

Magor was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.