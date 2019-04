ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL: A car has rolled over into a ditch after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

A MAN has crashed his car near Toolooa State High School this morning after he fell asleep at the wheel.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the driver was driving west on Philip St when he feel asleep.

She said the vehicle to veered left and rolled over into a ditch.

"He was given an infringement notice for driving without due care and attention,” she said.

The man sustained no injuries and had no passengers.