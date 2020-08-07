Man crashes into parked car in Gladstone

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash in South Gladstone last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to Oaka St at 9.30pm after reports a car had crashed into a parked car.

She said when crews arrived the driver wasn’t at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics assessed a man who did not have any major injuries.

He said the man did not require any transport to hospital.