Man crashes into parked car in Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Aug 2020 8:27 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to a single-vehicle crash in South Gladstone last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to Oaka St at 9.30pm after reports a car had crashed into a parked car.

She said when crews arrived the driver wasn’t at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics assessed a man who did not have any major injuries.

He said the man did not require any transport to hospital.

