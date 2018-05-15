Man crashes car while checking out hotel specials

YESTERDAY'S special: an expensive lesson.

A Tannum Sands man was looking for a deal as he drove past the Club Hotel two weeks ago - but what he got instead was a fine, a wrecked car and a traffic conviction.

Cameron John Tibbits, 23, pleaded guilty at Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of driving without due care and attention.

The court was told Tibbits was driving along Toolooa St at South Gladstone at about 10pm on April 30 when he passed the Club Hotel and turned his head to look at the specials board.

By the time he looked back he realised he was coming up fast on the car in front of him.

He applied the brakes, but it was too late and the cars hit.

No one was hurt in the incident, though Tibbits told the court he had experienced some slight bruising.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai told Magistrate Melanie Ho that police were not asking for Tibbits' licence to be disqualified as he had no traffic offence history whatsoever.

Instead, he asked Ms Ho to impose a "moderate" fine of between $500 and $600.

Representing himself, Tibbits told Ms Ho his own car was undriveable after the incident and had been written off.

It was worth about $4000.

The car in front of him had some damage to its rear, for which an insurance claim had also been made against him.

Ms Ho fined Tibbits $300 and recorded his first traffic conviction against him.