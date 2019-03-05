Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Police Station.
Maryborough Police Station. Carlie Walker
News

21-year-old faces court for $50,000 Core Diesel theft

Blake Antrobus
by
5th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN described by police as a "menace" and "dangerous hoon" is alleged to be behind a spate of break-ins across Maryborough.

Kalem Stephen Cosgrove appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday morning charged with 41 offences, including break-and-enter, unlawful use of a vehicle, disqualified driving, stealing, evading police and wilful damage.

He was arrested at a Kent St address on Sunday morning.

Police allege Cosgrove, 21, is behind a spate of break-ins across the Heritage City over the past month, including three at a plant nursery on Mungar Rd and another at Core Diesel Maintenance in Tinana South.

The arrest comes as a relief to the owners of Core Diesel Maintenance, who allegedly had more than $50,000 worth of tools stolen from their business in February.

Owner Jye Core said most of the tools had since been recovered but about $20,000 worth of gear was yet to be found.

He told the Chronicle the alleged burglary almost led to the business being unable to operate.

"It's just a relief it's all behind us," Mr Core said.

"We had people offering to clean up and help out and even had Time Express waive our freight charges to help get us back on our feet.

"We're really grateful for the community support."

Speaking to the Chronicle yesterday, Maryborough CIB Acting Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said both incidents allegedly involved the theft of "large quantities of tools and recreational vehicles".

"There has been a number of break-and-enters there (at the plant nursery)... where property has been targeted," Snr Sgt Harbison said.

"Over the weekend a recreational vehicle was stolen from there, that was located not too long later at a farm in close proximity.

Cosgrove will reappear in court on April 1.
 

break-ins fccrime fcpolice maryborough maryborough police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Really important': Business learn about digital marketing

    premium_icon 'Really important': Business learn about digital marketing

    News The Digital Ready program offers tourism businesses free workshops that focuses on enhancing operations

    • 5th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Fate of plant species could depend on individual landholders

    premium_icon Fate of plant species could depend on individual landholders

    News There are six endangered species identified in the Gladstone region.

    • 5th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Find out how you can take part in national swimwear pageant

    premium_icon Find out how you can take part in national swimwear pageant

    News The first of three qualifying heats will begin this Friday

    • 5th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Consultancy group discuss Memorial Park future

    premium_icon Consultancy group discuss Memorial Park future

    News There's still time to complete the survey and have your say.

    • 5th Mar 2019 9:00 AM