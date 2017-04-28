Man cops massive fines after menace act at Gladstone pub

Police attending incident at the Young Australian Hotel. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

A GLADSTONE man who just couldn't take a hint was slapped with three hefty fines overnight.

At about 6.30pm police were called to the Young Australia Hotel, with reports of an intoxicated man refusing to leave.

The man had been cut off at the bar and asked to leave; but having none of it, the 37-year-old repeatedly tried to regain entry into the premises.

When police arrived, the man was arrested and taken into custody.

He was dealt a $731 fine for committing a public nuisance act; showing offensive behaviour, given a liquor infringement notice, another fine worth $649 for failing to leave the licensed premises and a final fine worth $609 for e-entering a premises when refused entry.

In another public nuisance act last night, Gladstone police were later called at about 9.50pm to East Shores.

Two men, a 39-year-old and a 32-year-old had thrown and smashed a glass beer bottle near the playground.

The men were also shouting at people using the park, reports indicated, however when police arrived only the smashed bottle remained.

Police caught up with the two men shortly after on the corner of Lord and Goondoon St.

Both were issued a $365 fine each for committing a public nuisance act - behaving in a disorderly matter.