Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Man cops fine over trip for bargain buy

by Melissa Iaria
12th Sep 2020 1:55 PM

A 40-minute trip across town to pick up a cheap mattress turned into an expensive exercise for man who was one of 109 Victorians fined for breaching lockdown rules over the past 24 hours.

The driver was caught travelling from Ascot Vale to the outer Melbourne suburb of Keysborough about 45km away, told police he was on his way to collect the mattress, which he found "cheap" on Facebook.

Other fines dished out included a man and woman found at a friend's holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula where they planned to stay the weekend.

letterspromo

Two women hanging out at Tarneit railway station without a valid reason were also penalised.

Twenty people were caught failing to wear a mask, while 36 were fined for breaking curfew.

More than 2000 vehicles were checked and 2590 spot checks were done on people at homes, businesses and public places statewide.

Police have conducted 419,772 spot checks since March 21.

Originally published as Man cops fine over trip for bargain buy

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone drink-drivers named and shamed

        Premium Content Gladstone drink-drivers named and shamed

        News See who got caught - one with a reading more than four times the legal limit.

        A hoax call could get you jailed

        Premium Content A hoax call could get you jailed

        News “The act of making hoax calls is putting our local community at risk,” QLD police...

        Meet the team: Senior reporter Rodney Stevens

        Premium Content Meet the team: Senior reporter Rodney Stevens

        News “I wouldn’t swap what I have learned and achieved in my career for anything.”

        Fireys budget cut claims denied

        Premium Content Fireys budget cut claims denied

        News Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has hit back at LNP criticism.