Man convicted of drug driving after car rolls at Callemondah

DRUG DRIVING: Maloney later tested positive for two different forms of amphetamine. Contributed

WHEN police found Andrew Robert Maloney beside his overturned vehicle one morning last year, it did not take them long to figure out what had happened.

The officers were responding to reports of a one-vehicle crash at 4am on Wednesday July 19 at Callemondah.

They found Maloney and his damaged vehicle beside a power pole on Red Rover Rd.

Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai yesterday told Gladstone Magistrates Court the officers found Maloney, the vehicle's only occupant, to be disoriented and finding it difficult to process what was happening.

"His answers were not consistent with the questions being asked of him," Const Selvadurai said.

Maloney reportedly told officers he had just come from the McDonalds at Gladstone and was heading towards Rockhampton along Hanson Rd when he got to a roundabout.

He said he had intended to travel through the roundabout but then couldn't remember what happened next.

After a roadside breath test returned a negative result, he was taken to Gladstone Hospital because of injuries to his arm.

A blood sample later returned a positive result for two different forms of amphetamines, which a doctor said was likely responsible for Maloney's extreme fatigue at the time.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos acknowledged her client's poor traffic history, but said he was "more of an unlicensed driver".

Magistrate Melanie Ho fined Maloney $1100 for driving under the influence, and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.