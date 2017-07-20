Man convicted after urinating on, destroying police property

KICKED out of the courtroom for a last minute change-of-mind, a Gladstone man made a dramatic exit by swearing and banging walls as he was taken back to the watch-house.

Desmond Michael Thorogood was to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday for a guilty plea however, when the charges were read out he disputed them.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho adjourned the matter and told the defendant he needed to talk to his lawyer.

It wasn't until late afternoon that defence lawyer Jun Pepito came back to the court.

He told Ms Ho his client had made up his mind and that he was very sorry for shouting 'f*ck sake' and slamming a door on his way down.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to 15 charges; the more serious being assault of an officer by spitting, assault, three counts of wilful damage to police property and one count of enter premises and commit an indictable offence.

The first offence happened on July 25, 2016 when Thorogood walked into the back staff room of the Puma service station and ate a large amount of chocolate and lollies. He also stole a staff work shirt.

He was again charged on September 16 after he walked into a Woolworths cold room and stole an ID barcode scanner.

The same day police went to his home to question him and on being arrested. Thorogood put up a struggle and spat at the officers.

He was taken to the watch-house, spraying pools of his own spit on the floor and walls as he continued to obstruct officers.

Once he was placed in a cell, Thorogood urinated on the wall.

He also threatened to kick an officers face, and partly followed through when he kicked an officer, who was trying to restrain him, in the shoulder.

Offending in May this year saw him back at the watch-house where he ripped up his cell mattress and put his legs inside the stuffing.

Police prosecutor Sargent Barry Stevens said Thorogood was offered a blanket by officers but refused.

When officers asked why he ripped up the mattress, he told them he was cold.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed a six-month jail sentence, wholly suspended for two years.

He was ordered to pay a $400 fine, a conviction was recorded.