Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man claimed classic guitar blaze ‘rid him of demons’

by Lea Emery
26th Aug 2020 6:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man set his 1952 Fender electric guitar on fire on the side of a road because he was trying to rid himself of demons.

The guitar was worth at least $2500.

Scott Hughes pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday to setting an unauthorised fire.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kasey Lowe told the court police were called after Hughes was seen lighting the fire in Labrador about 9.45pm on August 4.

"Police saw the defendant standing next to the fire and poking it with a stick," she said.

Sgt Lowe said Hughes told police he was having problems relating to the coronavirus pandemic and his family and was "letting out the demons".

MORE NEWS

Uber driver found not guilty of all charges

Moment 79-year-old tackled armed robber

'Taking the p*ss': Crooks using COVID to dodge court

 

Hughes, who represented himself in court, gave a letter from his doctors to court.

"I am getting help at the moment," he said.

"(The guitar) and my Harley (Davidson), was my pride and joy."

Hughes wore a Harley Davidson motorcycle jacket when he appeared in court.

Magistrate Cameron McKenzie said it was good Hughes was getting help.

He fined Hughes $250.

Originally published as Man claimed classic guitar blaze 'rid him of demons'

More Stories

Show More
court demons editors picks fire gold coast guitar

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Plans for wave pool lifestyle park at Gladstone

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plans for wave pool lifestyle park at Gladstone

        Business The project would including sporting fields, two wave lagoons and a commercial precinct.

        Next year’s show holiday date chosen

        Premium Content Next year’s show holiday date chosen

        News Gladstone Regional Council has nominated the date for the 2021 show holiday.

        Drink-driver caught twice inside an hour

        Premium Content Drink-driver caught twice inside an hour

        Crime Andrew William Baird gave cops the finger the second time.

        Woman bashes partner over cigarette

        Premium Content Woman bashes partner over cigarette

        Crime She struck him in the head multiple times