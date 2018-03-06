Man chucks a tanty, pees on cell floor and smears poo on wall

"I'M GOING to find out where you live and burn the house down while you're asleep inside."

That was the kill threat Gabriel John Neivandt hurled at a police officer in the Gladstone watch house on Christmas Eve.

The police officer was subjected to the onslaught of verbal abuse when Neivandt asked for a styrofoam cup from behind his cell's locked doors.

On Friday Gladstone Magistrates Court was told Neivandt had grown impatient shortly after he asked to be provided with the cup (in order for him to take his medication).

That's when he started yelling at the officer: "You are f---ed!"

Appearing via video link from the Capricornia Correctional Centre, Neivandt pleaded guilty to nine criminal charges including one count of obstruct police and one count of wilful damage of police property.

The court was told in addition to the threats to kill made on December 24, Neivandt also defecated and urinated on his cell floor.

While police tried to move him, the man smeared his faeces on the walls and resist against them.

Enraged, Neivandt rushed at his cell door while an officer was closing it.

He yelled "This is nothing c--ts. Wait til Christmas Day."

Neivandt had been put in the watch house for unrelated offences and spent 69 days in pre-sentence custody before his court appearance last week.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai submitted on a penalty of six to nine months prison.

"Police should not be threatened that way," he said.

Working in the watch house is hard enough. These are threats to kill. They have to be taken seriously.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos stood up for her client and said he was "deeply (and) extremely embarrassed".

She said the former Ipswich man had been upset he couldn't be with his children over Christmas but was ashamed of his actions - specifically the willful damage of his cell.

Neivandt was sentenced to eight months prison with parole eligibility on March 15.