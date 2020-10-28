Man choked victim, called her 238 times from prison

A man who choked his partner to the point of almost blacking out called her 238 times from prison. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

A man who choked his partner to the point of almost blacking out called her 238 times from prison. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

A GLADSTONE man who choked a woman to the point of seeing black spots called his victim 238 times over 21 days from jail.

The man, 37 who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Tuesday to 24 counts of contravening a domestic violence order, choking, drug driving and unlicensed driving.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke told the court the man’s first offence occurred when he attended his first victim’s address just after leaving prison in August 2019.

A short time after, the man was pulled over driving unlicensed and with meth in his system.

However the most serious offence occurred on April 15 this year and involved a second victim.

The man accused the woman of cheating on him, called her a “sl--” and began to throw items throughout the house.

She told him to leave but he did not.

The man slapped the woman so had her glasses fell off.

He punched the kitchen bench, before he approached her with her back to the bench.

He squeezed his hands around her neck so tight she couldn’t breath and she started to black out and see spots.

The man’s father intervened.

Police sirens began sounding in the background causing the man to flee on foot.

While police were at the house the man sent a text to the woman stating “you dog put a DV on me you’re a lying c--- I’m charging you”.

After police left the man returned.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

The woman was getting into a car and was told to get out.

She turned on the car to try to get him to leave but instead he punched the back window smashing it - causing $531 in damage.

The man was arrested later that night but the offending continued from prison.

The man called his victim every day for 21 days, a total of 238 calls of mixed demeanour.

On one instance he told the woman to tell police she didn’t have a phone if questioned.

Defence barrister Tom Polley told the court since being in custody the man had taken the role of head cook in the prison kitchen.

He said the man had completed a mindfulness course, a health and wellbeing course and a narcotics anonymous course.

He said upon release the man had an offer of employment and accommodation.

Judge Burnett said there was a duty to protect future unsuspecting partners from the man’s violence.

“This is not the way you behave towards your life partners,” Judge Burnett said.

The man was sentenced to three years imprisonment with parole release on April 14, 2021.

Pre-sentence custody of 195 days was declared.

The man was also fined $200 and disqualified from driving for two years.