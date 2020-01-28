Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tragic incident happened at Wedge Island yesterday morning. Picture: Stewart Allen
A tragic incident happened at Wedge Island yesterday morning. Picture: Stewart Allen
News

Man, child dead in camping incident

by Natalie Wolfe
28th Jan 2020 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:22 AM


Faulty camping equipment is believed to be behind the tragic deaths of a man and a boy who were found dead at Western Australia's Wedge Island yesterday morning.

A woman staying with the man and boy also remians in a serious condition after she was also flown to Royal Perth Hospital following the incident.

West Australian Police rushed to the region just before 11am yesterday after receiving reports a child was not breathing on a beach 8km south of the island's access road, on the mainland.

Wedge Island is both an island and a suburb on the state's mainland. The incident occurred on the mainland.

 

 

Police and St John Ambulance paramedics attended the scene and found a boy and a man had died.

Paramedics found the woman nearby, "in need of urgent medical assistance", police said.

In a statement, police said they were not treating the deaths as suspicious and initial investigations suggested there had been a fault with camping equipment, inside the family's tent.

WA's Department of Fire and Emergency Services also attended the scene to safely remove the faulty camping equipment.

The family had been sleeping in the tent yesterday morning when tragedy struck.


Police would like to speak to anyone who was camping in the area.

The investigation is ongoing, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Wedge Island, located 160km north of Perth, is popular with campers and 4WD enthusiasts.

The remote, white sand island is now home to more than 350 beach shacks, with holiday-makers visiting for the past 70 years to fish, snorkel and kitesurf.

"The community has autonomously and democratically addressed the many issues a community has to face to survive in such a remote location. Issues such as harvesting water and power, protection from the elements, first aid and firefighting to name a few," the island's website reads.

- More to come

More Stories

Show More
camping death editors picks incident wedge island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hearts ache as Bilo girl starts prep at Christmas Island

        premium_icon Hearts ache as Bilo girl starts prep at Christmas Island

        News The first day of prep is a milestone for every child, but it will be a markedly different experience for at least one student.

        Anger as school fails to find operator for pool

        premium_icon Anger as school fails to find operator for pool

        News Bill Hackney walks past the Calliope State School pool almost every day, and with...

        High school welcomes students for the first time

        premium_icon High school welcomes students for the first time

        News AFTER years of anticipation, Calliope State High School will open its doors for the...

        Rainfall not enough to break drought

        premium_icon Rainfall not enough to break drought

        Weather BOM says the region has a long way to go to escape the drought despite recent wet...