Man chases, threatens council workers for taking dogs

A GLADSTONE man who threatened to visit council workers while they slept for taking his unregistered dogs has been released on parole.

Leslie Zane Lawrie pleaded guilty to 13 charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court, including one count of driving without due care, threatening by violence, assault or obstruct police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and possess dangerous drugs.

Lawrie committed several offences between November 2017 and December 2018 and was arrested last week (December 11) for failing to appear in court.

The court heard in May that Lawrie threatened council workers he would "come to their homes while they were sleeping" for removing his unregistered dogs from his home.

Lawrie had received several warnings from the Gladstone Regional Council about his dogs.

After failing to resolve issues, council officers executed a warrant at the man's mother's house, where he and the dogs were living.

As the council workers were leaving the property with the dogs Lawrie arrived and followed them.

The council vehicle approached a roundabout and Lawrie drove the wrong way around to intercept their car.

Lawrie began to abuse the officers - who stayed in the car - punching and headbutting the car's window and demanding they opened the doors.

"Open it or I'm going to open your front door tonight when you're sleeping," he said.

"If you go with my dogs I'll be at your house tonight mate."

On an earlier occasion in November 2017, police were called when Lawrie rammed a car and caused it to spin out of control.

A witness told police there was an issue between Lawrie and another motorist and that Lawrie followed the vehicle down Philip St trying to ram it off the road.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Lawrie was a former marine engineer but lost his job as a result of the downturn.

He said his client turned to drugs to self-medicate.

Mr Pepito said one of the dogs taken by council Lawrie had owned for six years but could not afford to register them.

"The day after the dogs were taken he managed to register one of the dogs but he couldn't afford both," Mr Pepito said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella ordered him to serve six months jail with immediate parole, licence disqualification for 13 months and recorded a conviction.