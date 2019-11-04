Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man charged with rape of 9yo girl

4th Nov 2019 10:27 AM

A man has been charged with child sex abuse against a nine-year-old girl in the NSW Illawarra region.

The 42-year-old, who allegedly raped the girl at homes in Wollongong and Camden, was arrested at a Wollongong home on Sunday afternoon.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged under 10, as well as intentional sexual touching of a child, and refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.

NSW Police say the man was known to the girl.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
editors picks rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP TIPS: Experts pick their Melbourne Cup winner

        TOP TIPS: Experts pick their Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses Struggling to pick a winner for the Melbourne Cup? Let the experts help you out, as they share who they think will win the race that stops a nation.

        Truck rollover near aged care

        premium_icon Truck rollover near aged care

        News Emergency services were called to the scene this morning.

        • 4th Nov 2019 9:05 AM
        Lego MCs enjoying PopCon

        premium_icon Lego MCs enjoying PopCon

        News LEGO Masters Maddy Tyers and Jimmy Eaton share their thoughts on Gladstone’s...

        Motorist’s pupils a giveaway in single-vehicle car crash

        premium_icon Motorist’s pupils a giveaway in single-vehicle car crash

        News POLICE believed a Gladstone man was under the influence of a substance when they...