Police have charged a man with murder after a fatal stabbing during an altercation at this house in Earlville, Cairns. Picture: Stewart McLean
News

Man charged with murder over Cairns stabbing death

30th Jan 2020 11:41 AM
POLICE have charged a 27-yaer-old man with murder after the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man in Cairns on Tuesday night.

About 11pm, police were called to a home in Downing St, Earlville, after reports of an altercation during which the victim received a fatal injury.

Police outside the Downing Street house in Earlville where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Stewart McLean
He was driven to Cairns Hospital by another man and woman where he died.

The 27-yaer-old Earlville man has been arrested and charged with murder.

He will appear in Cairns Magistrates Court today.

