Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a man who kissed a toddler while at the aquarium.
Police have charged a man who kissed a toddler while at the aquarium.
Crime

Man charged with kissing toddler at aquarium

by Nick Hansen
20th Jan 2020 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who allegedly kissed a stranger's child on the lips at a major Sydney tourist attraction has been charged by police.

The man - a 28-year-old Indian National - allegedly approached the two-year-old seated in a pram at the Sea Life Aquarium at Darling Harbour about 5pm yesterday.

Police allege he did not know the child or his family.

"Following a brief interaction, it is alleged he kissed the child on the lips before the child's parent pushed him away," police said in a statement.

The incident was reported to police, who arrived shortly after and arrested the man and took him to Day Street Police Station. He was charged with intentionally sexually touch child under 10 years.

He was refused bail to appear in Central Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
charges crime editors picks kiss sea life sydney aquarium toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highest coal exports in five years

        premium_icon Highest coal exports in five years

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation had a record end to the year with the Reg Tanna Coal Terminal posting its highest December coal exports in five years.

        REVEALED: Transfers out of Gladstone Hospital in 2019

        premium_icon REVEALED: Transfers out of Gladstone Hospital in 2019

        Health The number of patients being transferred out of the hospital has decreased except...

        FAKE CASH: Business owners warned to check customer money

        premium_icon FAKE CASH: Business owners warned to check customer money

        News POLICE are urging business owners to check money notes after a woman was handed...

        Mum fined $950 for marijuana plants

        premium_icon Mum fined $950 for marijuana plants

        News A GLADSTONE mum has been fined $950 for the two marijuana plants she had been...