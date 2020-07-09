Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRINK DRIVE: Tane Saul Desatge appeared in Chinchilla Magistrate Court today by video link. Pic: Supplied
DRINK DRIVE: Tane Saul Desatge appeared in Chinchilla Magistrate Court today by video link. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Man charged with killing child faces court for drink driving

Peta McEachern
9th Jul 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TANE Saul Desatge who was charged with killing a child, appeared in Chinchilla Magistrates Court via video link for a charge dating back to December 2019.

The court heard on Christmas Eve Desatge drove while under the influence of alcohol because he was out looking for 'dumpers' - picking up used and discarded cigarettes.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana said on December 24, at 10.10pm police noticed a car turn abruptly onto Mackie St, and soon found the car parked in an abandoned lot with Desatge 20 meters away, keys in hand and smelling strongly of alcohol.

"He said he was driving home to the showgrounds and was out looking for dumpers… he returned a reading of 0.180," she said.

Desatge, 40, is currently facing murder, torture, and misconduct with a corpse by interfering charges after missing toddler Kaydence Dawitta Mills' remains were found in a shallow grave at the Chinchilla Weir in March.

The child's mother, Sinitta Tammy Dawitta, 28, is also facing the same charges.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said if for some reason Desatge finds himself out of custody, he is not to drive for six months.

Desatge pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor and a conviction was recorded for the offence.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

chinchilla magistrates court drink driving charge kaydence dawita mills murder charge tane saul destage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speedy Suzanne has been drag racing for 8 years

        premium_icon Speedy Suzanne has been drag racing for 8 years

        Motor Sports “Once you do your first few runs, you will become addicted.”

        • 9th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
        Popular Agnes Water day area to reopen

        premium_icon Popular Agnes Water day area to reopen

        Lifestyle The Day Use Area will reopen next week following its closure due to COVID-19.

        • 9th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
        Making a splash: some pools in Gladstone to reopen this month

        premium_icon Making a splash: some pools in Gladstone to reopen this...

        News Gladstone Regional Council set two reopen two popular aquatic centres over the next...

        • 9th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
        Man was ‘holding drugs for a mate’

        premium_icon Man was ‘holding drugs for a mate’

        Crime The 22-year-old tried to hide when he saw police.