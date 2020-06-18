Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Many Gold Coast public toilet blocks are less than desirable and in need of upgrade. The council is tackling the problem.
Many Gold Coast public toilet blocks are less than desirable and in need of upgrade. The council is tackling the problem.
Crime

Man charged with filming 85 people in loos

by Lea Emery
18th Jun 2020 6:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of filming 85 people in Gold Coast public toilets without their consent has had his first date in court.

Marc Eric Goncalves D'Almeida, 34, was not required to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today when his 85 counts of observations and recordings in breach of privacy was mentioned.

It is alleged Goncalves D'Almeida made the recordings in public toilets between April 2018 and August 2019.

He was allegedly discovered when an 11-year-old boy saw a phone under the toilet wall in a Burleigh Heads shopping centre.

Police seized Goncalves D'Almeida's phone and allegedly found 85 recordings on the device.

It is alleged the recordings contained both adults and children.

The court was told today further evidence had been requested from police.

It is understood he will be contesting the charges.

Magistrate Mark Howden adjourned the matter to June 25.

Originally published as Man charged with filming 85 people in loos

More Stories

crime filming public toilets queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News The decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community – and we understand that. So we've come up with two great offers.

        10-year-old entrepreneur’s first business deal

        premium_icon 10-year-old entrepreneur’s first business deal

        News He may not be allowed to buy a beer at the bar, but Rex Walker has struck a deal...

        Leaders reject calls to rename Gladstone

        premium_icon Leaders reject calls to rename Gladstone

        News City named after former British PM, despite his family’s links to slavery.

        Country market makes long-awaited comeback

        premium_icon Country market makes long-awaited comeback

        News ‘They are just excited to get out and breathe fresh air into our little main street...