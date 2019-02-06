Man charged with drug supply at rave where teen died

Callum Brosnan at the Knockout Games festival at Sydney Olympic Park shortly before he died of a drug-related overdose.

EXCLUSIVE: Police have charged a man with supplying drugs at the Knockout Games of Destiny festival, where a teenager died, two months after the event.

The 21-year-old from Seven Hills handed himself in at Auburn Police Station yesterday.

He was arrested and charged with supplying MDMA at the Sydney Olympic Park rave.

Callum Brosnan, 19, collapsed at a train station after the event and could not be revived. Another three people were rushed to hospital in critical conditions but survived.

There is no suggestion the man charged yesterday was connected to the death of Mr Brosnan.

There were five other revellers charged with supply on the night, including an 18-year-old girl found with 390 MDMA capsules.

But after the event police continued investigations into supply at the festival, leading to the latest arrest.

The man will face Burwood Local Court on February 21.

It is not the first lead police have chased up from festival drug carnage.

Alex Ross-King, 19, died of a suspected overdose at the FOMO music festival in Parramatta last month. Just days later police arrested two men on the Central Coast, one of whom was suspected of selling the drugs which were eventually given to Ms Ross-King.

The deaths of Ms Ross King and Mr Brosnan are among five festival deaths this summer which have sparked a political melee over pill testing and a coronial inquest.