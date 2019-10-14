Menu
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
News

Man charged with drink driving while going 149km

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
13th Oct 2019 6:30 PM
A 37-YEAR-old Bundaberg region resident is set to front court after allegedly travelling almost 50kmh over the speed limit while under the influence.

A Childers police spokesman said the man was clocked at 149kmh in a 100kmh zone.

His licence was immediately suspended for travelling more than 45kmh over the limit. After he was pulled over, he recorded a blood-alcohol level also over the limit.

The driver was issued a notice to appear in court charged with drink-driving and speeding on November 15.

