Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with defrauding two elderly nursing home residents of more than $10,000 in a shocking alleged fraud.
A man has been charged with defrauding two elderly nursing home residents of more than $10,000 in a shocking alleged fraud.
Crime

Man charged with defrauding elderly

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Feb 2021 7:14 PM

A man has been charged with swindling more than $10,000 from two elderly nursing home residents.

Police raided a Blaxland Parade house in Eastwood and arrested the 35-year-old man about 7.40am on Thursday.

Police will allege in court he took credit cards belonging to an 87-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man, who both reside at an aged care facility in Marsfield, and committed 376 fraudulent transactions totalling more than $10,000.

It's understood the man was an employee at the residential aged care facility.

The man was taken to Ryde Police Station and charged with two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Hornsby Local Court on Wednesday, February 17.

Ryde Police Area Command first received information about the fraudulent transactions in December 2020.

Originally published as Man charged with defrauding elderly

crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Federal Government rules out Calliope COVID camp

        Premium Content BREAKING: Federal Government rules out Calliope COVID camp

        News “It is not practical to offload the burden of quarantining overseas arrivals to Gladstone.”

        Seafarers to Gladstone cop insults and violence

        Premium Content Seafarers to Gladstone cop insults and violence

        News It has been revealed that international crews have also been on the receiving end...

        Marsten pumped to play at Agnes

        Premium Content Marsten pumped to play at Agnes

        News “I think every single musician is going to be jumping out of their skin they’ll be...

        Brisbane trio to perform main stage at Agnes

        Premium Content Brisbane trio to perform main stage at Agnes

        Music A punchy Brisbane-based trio are set to light up the main stage at the Agnes Blues...