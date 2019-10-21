Menu
The back door at Bowen Police Station after a 35-year-old man allegedly smashed his way in before being shot by police. Picture: Queensland Police
News

Man charged with attempted murder after police shooting

Monique Preston
21st Oct 2019 2:41 PM | Updated: 5:37 PM
A BOWEN man has been charged with five offences, including attempted murder, after he allegedly broke through the back door of Bowen Police Station earlier this month.

The 35 year old has been charged with two counts of serious assault on police, as well as single counts of attempted murder, committing acts intending to do grievous bodily harm and break and enter premises after the incident on October 9.

The man was flown to hospital after he was shot by two police officers during the incident.

Today he remains in Townsville Hospital under guard in a stable condition.

His appearance in court was excused last week as he was still recovering from injuries.

He will next appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on December 3.

