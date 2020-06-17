Man charged with armed robbery of bottle-o found not guilty

A KEY witness in an armed robbery trial was deemed unreliable after he couldn't remember how he got to the Gladstone Courthouse to provide evidence.

In a judge-only trial in Brisbane District Court last month, Michael John Bigham was found not guilty of armed robbery.

The court was told that on July 2, 2018, Ethan Schloss was working at a bottle shop in Calamvale when just before 9am he was held up in an armed robbery by a man wearing a hoddie and some sort of mask over his face.

He said the man was holding a gun-type object and yelled at him to open the till, which he complied with, giving him notes and coins, before the man left.

The second witness, Gavin Saylor, lived at a property in Stretton where Mr Bigham would come and go from, the court heard.

Mr Saylor became aware of the armed robbery the day after it occurred. He told the court he saw it on Channel Nine morning news. However in cross-examination he accepted during a police interview he said he learned about the armed robbery via police media.

Mr Saylor told the court he had known Mr Bigham for about six months and recognised him, due to his mannerisms, as the person in the news story carrying out the armed robbery.

The person was also wearing a hoodie and holding a gun-type object, which Mr Saylor thought were the same as ones belonging to the defendant.

He was shown the CCTV footage during proceedings and did not recognise the vision, before conceding he was less certain the footage was Mr Bigham.

Mr Saylor was shown photographs of property seized during a search when he explained his eyesight was deteriorating.

Mr Saylor said he showed Mr Bigham a YouTube clip of the news story of the armed robbery and commented the defendant had been on candid camera.

He said Mr Bigham responded with words to the effect that he had "done it" and that it was "one of his".

However his evidence differed from an earlier police statement when Mr Saylor hadn't mentioned a verbal response confirming Mr Bigham committed the armed robbery, rather Mr Bigham simply dropping his head down with a "cheeky smile" on his face.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren said there was a number of reasons to scrutinise Mr Saylor's evidence, including the fact he had blamed Mr Bigham for this offence when he was being questioned by police as a potential suspect for unrelated offending.

At the time he was on bail and subject to a suspended sentence, and said he was concerned about being taken into custody.

In 2018 Mr Saylor was diagnosed with an aneurysm, which he said had a significant impact on his memory.

He gave evidence from a room at the Gladstone Magistrates Court and said he could not remember how he "got up here this morning" and sometimes he would black out for no apparent reason. He also said his sight and hearing were deteriorating.

Judge Rosengren said the Crown had not established the items seized belonged to Mr Bigham.

She said she had reasonable doubt to the defendant's guilt and found Mr Bigham not guilty.