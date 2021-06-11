Menu
Queensland police have charged a 25-year-old Gympie man with 14 domestic violence-related charges. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Man charged with 14 DV offences

Ellen Ransley
11th Jun 2021 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:42 PM

A Queensland man has been charged with 14 domestic violence-related charges, including deprivation of liberty and strangulation related to “several incidents” in the last few weeks.

Queensland police said the 25-year-old Gympie man allegedly drove a woman to Toolara Forest, zip-tied her hands behind her back and bound her feet with string before driving off.

He returned a short time later and cut the victim free, but made her walk on a dirt track “for a considerable distance”, before she was allowed to re-enter the vehicle when another car approached.

Queensland police charged the 25-year-old Gympie man with 14 domestic violence-related offences.
It will be further alleged that on another occasion at a Gympie home, the woman was allegedly punched in the face before being “grabbed around the neck and chocked in a headlock”, police said in a statement.

“ … Causing difficulty in breathing as the man continued to punch her.

“On another occasion (the) man allegedly drove the woman back to the Toolara Forest where he placed her in a headlock, as she sat in the car, choking her.

“The woman was then made to get out of the car and sit on the dirt before being allowed back in the car, where she was further punched and assaulted.”

Queensland Police will allege there were further incidents of the man contravening domestic violence orders by contacting the female victim, visiting her home, verbally abusing her in public, as well as physical assault.

Detectives charged the man on Thursday with 14 domestic violence-related offences, including six counts of contravening a domestic violence order, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, two counts of strangulation/choking, and one count each of deprivation of liberty, stealing assault police and obstruct police.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody and was due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court on Friday.

