Man charged with stealing after alleged Agnes Water trick

A 50-YEAR-OLD Romanian national has been charged with nine counts of stealing in relation to a number of incidents throughout the state this month, including at least one incident at Agnes Water.

Police stopped a vehicle north of Mareeba, near Cairns, yesterday morning when, according to police, an officer recognised the man as someone wanted for questioning in relation to the alleged offences.

It will be alleged the man approached teller or counter staff at businesses, including banks, and asked them to exchange ten $100 notes to $50 notes.

It will be alleged he then asked for a different denomination of notes, or confused staff members in some way, and while staff members were distracted he removed some of the $100 notes and all of the $50 notes and left the businesses.

The man has also been charged with three counts of attempted stealing.

He is expected to appear at Mareeba Magistrates Court today.