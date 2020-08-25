Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man charged over teen double shooting

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
25th Aug 2020 9:50 AM
A 46-year-old man has been charged over the alleged double murder of a teenage couple, who police say had been visiting family at this Mount McIntyre property. Picture: Tricia Watkinson
A 46-year-old man has been charged over the alleged double murder of a teenage couple, who police say had been visiting family at this Mount McIntyre property. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

A man will remain behind bars until December after he was charged with the double murder of a teenage couple on a rural South Australian property.

The 46-year-old fronted Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with the murders of his son and Chelsea Ireland.

The couple were visiting family when they were allegedly gunned down on a rural property at Mount McIntyre on Saturday night.

Chelsea Ireland, 19, was visiting family. Picture: Facebook
Chelsea Ireland, 19, was visiting family. Picture: Facebook


The 46-year-old's identity has been suppressed for 72 hours to prevent "undue hardship" to his children.

The man did not make a bail application, and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in December.

Originally published as Man charged over teen double shooting

More Stories

charges double murder editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 59 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 59 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 25.

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 24.

        REVEALED: Bird’s eye view of new East Shores stage

        Premium Content REVEALED: Bird’s eye view of new East Shores stage

        News The project was initially touted in 2002 and has developed into a world-class...

        Bill has been feeding Gladstone for 40 years

        Premium Content Bill has been feeding Gladstone for 40 years

        News “I knew I wanted to do the best job I possibly could,” Outlook Cafe owner Bill...