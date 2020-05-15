Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged in relation to the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west in 2019.
A man has been charged in relation to the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west in 2019.
Crime

Cops charge man over New Year's brawl killing

15th May 2020 11:21 AM

A man has been charged as homicide squad detectives continue their investigation into the death of Vergel Velasquez in Sydney's west on New Year's Eve.

Mr Velasquez, 42, was discovered with severe head injuries in the stairwell of a Girraween unit block on the afternoon of December 30 following reports a group of men was fighting.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his injuries the following day.

Several search warrants have been executed at properties at Granville and at Moree during the investigation, with dozens of mobile phones seized as well as "items relevant to the investigation", police said on Friday.

A 49-year-old Moree man was arrested on Thursday and taken to Moree Police Station where he was charged with being an accessory after the fact of the wounding of a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police will allege in court that the man was the driver of the vehicle seen leaving the Girraween unit block after the assault in December last year.

He was refused bail to appear at Moree Local Court on Friday.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man charged over Sydney NYE brawl death

court crime vergel velasquez

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Port trade positive through pandemic

        premium_icon Port trade positive through pandemic

        Business Gladstone Ports Corporation says despite tourist vessels stopping trade is continuing under strict guidelines

        • 15th May 2020 10:00 AM
        IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 15.

        Teen in hospital after suspected snake bite

        premium_icon Teen in hospital after suspected snake bite

        News A MALE teenager was taken to hospital after a sustaining a suspected snake bite in...

        ‘She’s dead’: Stalker called 232 times in one day

        premium_icon ‘She’s dead’: Stalker called 232 times in one day

        Crime The man was on meth when he threatened to cut a former partner’s throat.