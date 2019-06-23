Man charged over suburban shooting

A 24-year-old man who allegedly shot at a couple on a suburban Brisbane street on Saturday has been charged with weapons offences.

The man will face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday on six counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of possession of a dangerous drug.

Police were called to a house in Goman Street at Sunnybank around 7.20 Saturday morning after reports of a shooting.

Police search a property and surrounds at Fred Pham Cres. Doolandella. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh



A 46-year-old man and 25-year-old woman had approached a house to talk to a man, when he allegedly began shooting at them from his verandah.

The couple took cover behind a bus shelter, but the alleged assailant jumped a fence and continued shooting at them.

The man received several gunshot wounds to the chest, and the woman was shot in the leg.

The alleged assailant fled the property in a black BMW with another person, but surrendered to police two hours later at a Doolandella property.

Both victims remain in the Princess Alexandra Hospital, with the 46-year-old man in a critical but stable condition.

One police officer was taken to the Mater hospital for treatment after he was bitten by the couple's dog.

Police expect to lay further charges over the shooting.