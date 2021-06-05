Man charged over Melbourne protest

Police check vehicles for people with appointments to attend the Vaccination centre at Sandown Racecourse amid fears of anti-vacination protestors attending. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Two people were arrested and one charged with criminal offences at an anti-lockdown protest at Flinders St Station in Melbourne.

Sixteen people were also fined after the protest from 11am on Saturday in the city’s CBD.

Victoria Police Leading Senior Constable Rohan Imms said a 48-year-old man from Caroline Springs was arrested after failing to provide his name and address.

He has been charged with three count of resisting arrest and two counts of breaching the chief health officer’s directions by not wearing a mask and being more than 10 kilometres from his home without a valid reason.

The scene at the protest at Flinders St. Picture Rebecca Michael.

He has been bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 28 October.

A 33-year-old man from Mernda was arrested after failing to provide his name and address but had not been charged with any offences as of Saturday afternoon.

“(He) may be summonsed to appear at court at a later date pending inquiries,” Leading Senior Constable Imms said.

Eleven people were fined for travelling outside their 10km radius and three people were fined for failing to wear a mask.

FLINDERS ST CHAOS

There were dramatic scenes outside Flinders St Station on Saturday as a protest meant to support small business was disrupted by people “causing trouble”.

Police handcuffed several people at the scene.

One man was seen being retrained by multiple officers on the ground.

A man is restrained by police. Picture Rebecca Michael. Morgan C Jonas

Public order response teams pounced on protesters who were not wearing masks.

Among the group was high profile ‘freedom’ fighter Morgan Jonas.

Earlier Carly Söderström one of the speakers at the protest, who was wearing a mask, said she wanted to peacefully represent small business.

Police were out in force. Picture Rebecca Michael.

“We’re not being heard on social media or by our local members so today we wanted to show up and have our voices heard,” she said.

She said the people “causing trouble” had nothing to do with them or their cause.

Dr Catherine Cumming, member for Western Metropolitan region, who was also wearing a mask, said she came out to show her show her support for local business.

“It’s not right the government the chooses who is essential and who is not,” Dr Cumming said.

“All businesses have their Covid safe plans and should be able to open.”

ANTI-VAX PROTESTS FIZZLE

Police tactics ensured planned protests at three vaccination hubs were foiled.

The large police presence at the Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton meant rogue protesters were outnumbered and their cause was unable to gain any traction whatsoever.

Perennial protester and anti-masker Harrison McLean was among a handful of protesters who turned up.

Quickly realising he was outnumbered, Mr McLean went home with his tail between his legs shortly after arriving.

He was fined $1652 last week for breaching the CHO directives to stay at home.

Hundreds of police provided onlookers who queued to get vaccinated with a distraction while they waited.

Police on the lookout for protestors at the Vaccination centre at Sandown Racecourse. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Protesters also kept well away from the Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

Not a single demonstrator could be seen protesting outside the two entrances to the site’s vaccination or testing locations.

Mounted police officers and droves of on-foot officers at one point could be seen patrolling the entrance to the vaccination site, waiting for protesters to appear.

The Epsom Road rally was due to kick off at 12pm, but police had resigned themselves to nearby takeaway cafes for a bite to eat by about 2pm when no one showed up.

The shopping centre appeared to operate as normal, with residents able to drive in and out of the site, both for testing and access to shops, with ease.

FAR-RIGHT FIGURE SPOTTED AT PROTEST

Far-right social media personality Avi Yemini has been spotted at one of the protests in Melbourne, despite police attending his house advising him not to attend. Mr Yemini was seen at the Flinders St protest, although organisers distanced themselves from “troublemakers” who were arrested.

Avi Yemini was spotted at the Flinders St protest.

He had earlier tweeted: “I will NOT be intimidated by any cops … I will be there today to do my job.” Mr Yemini was accompanied by a man wearing a high vis vest which read ‘security’ and another man with a camera. The group approached both police and protesters throughout the rally.

POLICE BUT NO PROTESTORS AT SANDOWN RACECOURSE

There was a heavy police presence but no protest action at the Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Sandown Racecourse, with queues of those looking to get the jab left in peace.

A bus load of police officers, police horses, and public order response units were left with little to do, with many leaving shortly before 12pm as protests began in the city.

A second entrance to the racecourse was closed off with police checking the appointment confirmation of each person who approached the centre.

Police manned two checkpoints along the driveway entrance leading from the Princes Highway to the centre.

People lined up around the block in an orderly masked queue midday Saturday.

SUTTON’S SWIPE AT ANTI VAX PROTESTERS

Victoria’s chief health officer has taken aim at anti-vaxxers planning to protest at vaccination hubs, warning them to not disrupt people trying to get the jab.

Brett Sutton said it was “unfortunate that sentiment is in anyone”.

“They represent a small minority,” Professor Sutton said.

“I do should say the vaccine is not mandated – as an individual you are free to not get it if you do not want to want to get it for yourself.

“I still find some discomfort with that, because we’re all going to be protected with high vaccination coverage, but it is your choice.

“Do not get in the way of all of those Victorians who are trying to come and get vaccinated today, and everyday.”

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE AT VACCINATION HUBS

Dozens of police officers have arrived vaccination hubs in preparation for the anti-vaxxer protesters.

Three sites will be targeted by the activists, who have threatened to cause widespread chaos at three of Melbourne’s major Covid vaccination hubs from 12pm on Saturday.

The venues include the Royal Exhibition Building, Sandown Racecourse and the Melbourne Showgrounds.

Police outside the Royal Exhibition Building vaccination hub in Carlton ahead of planned protest action. Picture: Brianna Travers

At the showgrounds, police are patrolling the carpark.

There are huge lines of people waiting to get the jab at the Royal Exhibition Building.

Groups such as Reignite Democracy Australia and right-wing anti-lockdown agitators are expected to target the site from midday.

Victoria Police visited the address of far-right social media personality Avi Yemini on Friday night to advise him not to appear at the protests scattered across Melbourne.

Originally published as Man charged over Melbourne protest