Man charged over alleged sexual assault

A man has been charged with attempted rape. PHOTO: AAP Image/Richard Walker

POLICE have charged a man following investigations into the alleged sexual assault of a woman in the Cairns CBD on Tuesday, August 13.

A woman was walking into a Grafton Street property just after 2.30am when she was approached by a man who allegedly removed his shorts before grabbing the woman and attempting to remove her clothing.

The woman yelled for assistance, causing several members of the public to come to her aid as the man fled the scene.

The 36-year-old woman was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Police attended and spoke with the woman and started investigations.

Officers patrolling the CBD just after 10am yesterday located a man near the intersection of McLeod and Shields Street.

A 24-year-old Portsmith was taken into custody and subsequently charged with one count each of attempted rape and indecent assault.

He is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court later this morning.