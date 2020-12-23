Menu
Crime

Man charged over 1999 bank heist, police shooting

by Elise Williams
23rd Dec 2020 9:34 AM
Police investigating the shooting of police officer Neil Scutts during a 1999 bank robbery near Brisbane have made a major breakthrough.

A 49-year-old Brisbane man has been arrested and charged over the robbery and shooting at the Browns Plains branch of National Australia Bank.

Then-Constable Scutts suffered a gunshot wound to his groin, which almost killed him.

Neil Scutts today, 21 years after he was shot while attending a bank robbery in Browns Plains. Picture: Peter Wallis
The two-decade investigation into what was Australia's only unsolved police shooting in was led by Logan CIB detectives, who in November offered $500,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Neil Scutts revisits the scene in March 2003.
The accused has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery while in company, seven counts of deprivation of liberty and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

 

