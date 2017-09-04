Man to face court over hit and run death

IN MEMORIAM: The family of Scott 'Moses' Bradley, 24, will mark a year since his death on Sunday.

IT HAS been a year the Bradley family will always remember, but would rather forget.

Today marks 12 months since Trinity Beach man Scott "Moses" Bradley was allegedly struck by a car and left for dead on a Mossman road just hours after celebrating his 24th birthday.

In a horrible twist, the anniversary coincides with Father's Day, adding insult to injury for the tight-knit family.

Mum Janice said she drove to Mossman during the week to place flowers on Junction Rd where his body was found.

The family has invited friends and family to visit the site. A new plaque has been laid for him at the Fisherman's Pond area of the Forest View cemetery in Mt Sheridan.

Mrs Bradley said they were also reaching out to thank people for the support that had flowed in from the community since Scott's death.

In notes they were sending out, they said it had been the help of family and friends that had got them through.

"We could not have made it this far without your kind words, hugs, messages, cards, phone calls, flowers ... it has helped us just knowing that you are there when we need you," it said.

"Life will never be the same again without our Scotty. He was an incredible young man who touched the lives of so many.

"Everyone who had the privilege of knowing him will forever have the wonderful memories to hold in their hearts forever.

"Sadly Scotty won't be with us to celebrate his 25th birthday. Instead our hearts break as we lay him to rest, at the Fisherman's Pond, in the Memorial Gardens, on Fosters Rd."

A 46-year-old Gladstone man was last month charged over the incident with driving without due care and attention, callous disregard and driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

He is due to face court for the first time today.

It is alleged that Mr Bradley was lying on the road at the time, but the driver did not stop to check on his welfare.