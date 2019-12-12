Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kardell Lomas was due to give birth within weeks.
Kardell Lomas was due to give birth within weeks.
News

Man charged with murder of Kardell Lomas and unborn baby

12th Dec 2019 9:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over the murder of a heavily pregnant woman found in a car boot. 

Detectives from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch and the Homicide Investigation Group this evening charged a 36-year-old man with murder following the discovery of a woman's body at Raceview on December 10.

The Raceview man is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow morning charged with one count of murder, one count of killing unborn child and one count of interfere with a corpse.

Ipswich detectives, with the assistance of the Homicide Investigation Group, have been investigating since the body of Kardell Lomas was located at a Raceview property yesterday afternoon.

Police attended a McGill Street address around 5.20pm on December 10 where the body of the 31-year-old Raceview woman was located in a vehicle.

A crime scene has been established.

Ms Lomas' partner Traven Fisher man was arrested that evening and has been assisting police since.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area, or has any information which could assist with investigation, is urged to contact police.

body in boot editors picks ipswich court ipswich court news kardell lomas murder allegation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic twist in little Madelyn’s horror crash death

        premium_icon Tragic twist in little Madelyn’s horror crash death

        Breaking The name of a girl killed in a crash near Gladstone has been released, as cops reveal a tragic twist in the horrific incident that shattered a Queensland family.

        72 HOURS: What’s happening in Gladstone this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s happening in Gladstone this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. From markets to...

        Gladstone’s $40.2 million of missing super

        premium_icon Gladstone’s $40.2 million of missing super

        Money New data suggests some residents may be missing thousands worth of super.

        ON SALE: Score cheap tickets for Reds' Gladstone match

        premium_icon ON SALE: Score cheap tickets for Reds' Gladstone match

        Rugby Union Don't miss out on the early bird special ending soon.