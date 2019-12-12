Man charged with murder of Kardell Lomas and unborn baby

A MAN has been charged over the murder of a heavily pregnant woman found in a car boot.

Detectives from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch and the Homicide Investigation Group this evening charged a 36-year-old man with murder following the discovery of a woman's body at Raceview on December 10.

The Raceview man is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow morning charged with one count of murder, one count of killing unborn child and one count of interfere with a corpse.

Ipswich detectives, with the assistance of the Homicide Investigation Group, have been investigating since the body of Kardell Lomas was located at a Raceview property yesterday afternoon.

Police attended a McGill Street address around 5.20pm on December 10 where the body of the 31-year-old Raceview woman was located in a vehicle.

A crime scene has been established.

Ms Lomas' partner Traven Fisher man was arrested that evening and has been assisting police since.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area, or has any information which could assist with investigation, is urged to contact police.