Man charged in firecracker crackdown

Police have charged a man with unauthorised possession of firecrackers, in the same week a local fire ban was extended.

POLICE are cracking down on people illegally holding fireworks after a local fire ban for Logan was extended last week.

A 33-year-old Flagstone man was charged with unauthorised possession of fireworks after police searched properties in the Jimboomba area.

He is due to appear at the Beaudesert Magistrates Court on January 7 and will also face charges to do with growing and possessing cannabis plants.

Unlawful possession of fireworks is an offence under the Explosives Act.

Police said the unauthorised lighting of fireworks was dangerous to people and property.

"The recent dry conditions and heatwaves also increase the potential for fireworks to start grass and bush fires," police said.

The local fire ban will remain in place until Friday, December 20 for residents in Logan, the Gold Coast, Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Somerset and Lockyer Valley local government areas.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire, which have been issued in those areas, are cancelled.

Some fires for cooking are permitted.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban but QFES said they must be used with extreme care.

Police also charged a 59-year-old Jimboomba man with offences related to possessing cannabis and amphetamines. He will appear in the Beaudesert Magistrates Court on the January 7.

They also charged a 23-year-old Jimboomba man for similar drug offences. He is due to appear at the Beaudesert Magistrates Court on December 17.