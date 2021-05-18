Menu
Man charged with 'interference' after woman hurt in crash

Vanessa Jarrett
18th May 2021 7:11 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM
A man has been charged with interfering with a driver's control of a vehicle after a car crashed into a pole on Tuesday morning in North Rockhampton.

A woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries after the crash at 1.30am.

The crash was reported on Clifton Street, Berserker.

Paramedics treated a female patient in her 40s and she was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police attended the scene and a 45-year-old man was charged with passenger interference with driver's control of vehicle and obstructing police.

berserker car into pole car into power pole editors picks
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

