Crime

Man charged following murder of Wynnum man

by Nathan Edwards
10th Jan 2021 7:33 AM
Police have charged a man over the murder of 45-year-old Wynnum man Paul Morrow, following an investigation into his death earlier this week.

Officers yesterday arrested and charged a 24-year-old Mount Gravatt man with murder in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday, January 11.

Officers were initially called to the Ronald Street address on Wednesday afternoon after one of Mr Morrow's friends visited his unit, called another person and the pair both called triple 0.

Paul Morrow is the Wynnum murder victim. Picture: Facebook
The horrifying discovery of Mr Morrow's body sparked a homicide investigation that was being treated as suspicious and even shut down parts of the quiet Wynnum street.

Investigations suggested Mr Morrow died from significant head injuries sustained earlier on Wednesday morning, with detectives saying robbery did not appear to have been a motive.

Police had also seized a number of possessions and items from the home but would not go into further detail about what they were or how they are linked to the horror incident.

Police attend Homicide in Ronald St Wynnum, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 - Photo Steve Pohlner
"We do have items of interest that we have located at the address however I can't comment on what those items are at this stage," Det Insp Hollands said earlier this week.

Community members took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Morrow, with one person saying, "he was a lovely bloke", and that he was her "uncle by choice."

Mr Morrow's family is also believed to be living locally.

