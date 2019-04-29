Menu
Man has been charged by police over incident at Clermont at the weekend.
Man charged after woman struck by horse

29th Apr 2019 6:40 AM
A 41-year-old man has been charged after a woman was struck by a horse and injured in Clermont, in central Queensland, amid tensions between pro- and anti-Adani protesters.

Police say the man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle (namely a horse) causing grievous bodily harm.

The incident happened at the Clermont Showgrounds about 3.30pm yesterday.

It will be alleged a man riding a horse entered the entertainment ring at the showgrounds and a 61-year-old NSW woman, who was heading towards a gate, was struck by the horse.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to Clermont Hospital before being transferred to Mackay Hospital.

Police arrested a Clermont man near the incident a short time later.

He has been charged with dangerous operation, common assault, trespass and obstruct police and is due to appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court today.

    • 29th Apr 2019 7:19 AM