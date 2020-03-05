Menu
A woman was found with head injuries on the side of Euston Street, Rydalmere. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Man charged after woman ‘dragged 70m’

5th Mar 2020 5:13 AM

NSW Police have charged a man after a woman was found suffering significant injuries on Euston Street, Rydalmere last year.

Just before 2.30am on Tuesday December 3 last year, emergency services were called to the location after a passing motorist located a woman lying on the side of the road.

The woman, aged 23, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital suffering facial and skull fractures, fractures to her arms and legs and bruising and fractures to her chest.

 

CCTV was seen at a building site next to where the incident took place. The cameras point onto the street possibly capturing the whole incident. Picture: Bill Hearne
She was released from hospital in February 2020.

Officers from Cumberland Police Area Command commenced an investigation and on Tuesday they arrested a 28-year-old man in Myrtle Street, Rydalmere.

He was taken to Granville Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous, fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm, and not disclose identity of driver/passenger.

He was given conditional bail and will appear in Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday April 14.

Police will allege the woman was dragged some 70 metres by a car as it drove away.

