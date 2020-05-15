Man charged after Tannum Sands car crash

A MAN from New Auckland has been charged with driving without due care and attention after he allegedly hit a parked car in Tannum Sands yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Police Service said the man, 25, was travelling towards Hampton Dr when he allegedly hit the car on Latrobe St about 4pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said one crew arrived at 4.10pm.

He said QFES made the scene safe and left it with police.

The man is set to appear at Gladstone Magistrates Court on July 21.