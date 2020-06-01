Man charged after seven-hour siege

A MAN who allegedly held a woman hostage at knifepoint in a seven-hour siege in Brisbane's north yesterday has been charged with more than 11 offences.

Police were called to an address on South Pine Road, Everton Hills, at around 3am on Sunday morning following reports that two people were "loitering" in the area.

The dog squad reportedly tracked the pair to a nearby property on South Pine Road where they had barricaded themselves in a garage, police allege.

Emergency declaration scene at Atrium Way, Everton Hills. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar) .

At 6am an emergency declaration was made with police believing the man was armed with a knife and was allegedly holding his female associate against her will.

At 10am, after several hours of negotiation, the woman was released from the garage.

Emergency declaration scene at Atrium Way, Everton Hills. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

Police say the man surrendered himself at 10.15am without incident and the emergency declaration was revoked at 10.45am.

The 42-year-old Lawnton has been charged with 11 offences including deprivation of liberty, break and enter, burglary, fail to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe, possessing tainted property and three counts each of receiving tainted property and fraud.

He is expected to appear in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court today, June 1.

