Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged after police find cannabis crop on busy road

by Danielle O’Neal
22nd Jan 2020 12:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with drug offences after police located more than 80 mature cannabis plants in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Police executed a search warrant at Tallebudgera Valley on Tuesday and found 82 mature plants off Tallebudgera Creek Rd.

A 52-year-old local man was arrested at the scene and was later charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in connection with a crime.

Dozens of mature plants were seized. Picture: Queensland Police
Dozens of mature plants were seized. Picture: Queensland Police

He is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

The plants will be destroyed when they are no longer required as evidence.

Police officers at the site of the crop. Picture: Queensland Police
Police officers at the site of the crop. Picture: Queensland Police

More Stories

Show More
cannabis crime drug bust drugs marijuana police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New coral discovered on Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon New coral discovered on Great Barrier Reef

        Environment Dozens of new species were discovered on a recent voyage of the reef.

        Twins flourishing seven years after ‘miracle’

        premium_icon Twins flourishing seven years after ‘miracle’

        News Despite the odds, Ruby and Bella Gibson are kicking goals

        JOBS: Contractor locked in for $80m dredging project

        premium_icon JOBS: Contractor locked in for $80m dredging project

        News ALMOST 40 jobs will be created with work to start on an $80 million dredging...

        Community investment questions answered

        premium_icon Community investment questions answered

        Council News Gladstone Regional Council officers will be travelling around the region to help...