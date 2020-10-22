Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man charged after mum’s body found near highway

by Shiloh Payne
22nd Oct 2020 6:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has been charged after the body of a woman was found beside a Gold Coast motorway on Saturday night.

At 9.30pm on October 17 police attended the Pacific Motorway near exit 54 southbound after reports that a car was parked dangerously.

Police noticed the vehicle had been damaged and they began a search.

The body of 32-year-old Tammara Macrokanis was found by PolAir, using infra-red cameras, about 4km away from the parked car.

Police investigations to determine how she died are continuing.

 

Tammara Macrokanis, who was found dead on the M1 near Coomera.
Tammara Macrokanis, who was found dead on the M1 near Coomera.

 

The Upper Coomera man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for medical treatment.

The 31-year-old man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death while adversely affected, disqualified driving, driving uninsured vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He will appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Man charged after mum's body found near highway

More Stories

Show More
body crime editors picks gold coats highway m

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone man slammed for going to court with flu symptoms

        Premium Content Gladstone man slammed for going to court with flu symptoms

        Crime Kody Shane Darley was told off for not providing a medical certificate or getting a COVID-19 test.

        From the Editor’s Desk: Gladstone election debate

        From the Editor’s Desk: Gladstone election debate

        News The Observer is tonight bringing you a local debate. Here’s how you can get...

        Gladstone’s Grand Final day party woes: Showers on the way

        Premium Content Gladstone’s Grand Final day party woes: Showers on the way

        Weather The weather outlook is not promising for backyard parties.

        Child falls two storeys onto West Gladstone garage

        Premium Content Child falls two storeys onto West Gladstone garage

        News Paramedics are responding to a West Gladstone address after a young boy has fallen...