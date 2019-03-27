Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with a number of drug offences after police searched a Caboolture home on Tuesday.
A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with a number of drug offences after police searched a Caboolture home on Tuesday. Queensland Police
Crime

Man charged after cash, dangerous drugs found in raid

27th Mar 2019 6:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man with a number of drug offences following the search a property in Caboolture yesterday.

 

A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with a number of drug offences after police searched a Caboolture home on Tuesday.
A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with a number of drug offences after police searched a Caboolture home on Tuesday. Queensland Police

Officers from the Moreton District Tactical Crime Squad executed the warrant on Tuesday morning and it will be alleged that officers found over 200g of MDMA and a quantity of LSD and methamphetamines.

 

A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with a number of drug offences after police searched a Caboolture home on Tuesday.
A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with a number of drug offences after police searched a Caboolture home on Tuesday. Queensland Police

It will be further alleged that officers also found a sum of cash and drug paraphernalia.

 

A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with a number of drug offences after police searched a Caboolture home on Tuesday.
A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with a number of drug offences after police searched a Caboolture home on Tuesday. Queensland Police

A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs, one count of possession of property obtained from trafficking drugs, three counts of possession of dangerous drugs and one count of possession of anything for the use in the commission of a crime.

 

A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with a number of drug offences after police searched a Caboolture home on Tuesday.
A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with a number of drug offences after police searched a Caboolture home on Tuesday. Queensland Police

He is due to appear in he Caboolture Magistrates Court on May 2.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

caboolture drugs drug trafficking queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Reckless': Mum goes clubbing, leaves child home alone

    premium_icon 'Reckless': Mum goes clubbing, leaves child home alone

    News A GLADSTONE mother who left her child at home alone while she went out partying for hours has fronted court.

    • 27th Mar 2019 8:15 AM
    Building industry taskforce starts work

    premium_icon Building industry taskforce starts work

    News Building industry taskforce gets down to work

    'Complicated situation': BOM predicting rain for our region

    premium_icon 'Complicated situation': BOM predicting rain for our region

    News The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting some rain relief for region.

    'Bigger': Thumbs up for Gladstone Show date change

    premium_icon 'Bigger': Thumbs up for Gladstone Show date change

    News Gladstone Show Society hopeful of larger crowds with new dates.