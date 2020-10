A man has been charged over a serious wounding in South Gladstone.

A 27-YEAR-OLD man has been charged following an alleged serious wounding incident in South Gladstone yesterday.

Police were called to the residence at 4.15pm to the incident involving two people allegedly known to each other.

The man faces six charges.

He is due to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow.

